A few days ago on Maine Public Radio, the $500 million budget deficit the state will face next year was being discussed. One commentator remarked, “Usually, when there is a budget shortage, there is one solution, and that is to cut spending. Nobody wants to raise taxes during a recession.”

I was shocked. As the $600-a-week federal bump in unemployment benefits that has so far prevented the country from descending into an economic and human catastrophe expired last week, and tens of thousands of Mainers are facing the stark reality of food and housing insecurity, pundits should be concerned about how we can prevent mass homelessness and economic displacement. Thankfully the Mills administration has expanded vital renters assistance during this pandemic. More is needed.

During the Great Depression, this country created social security and created millions of jobs through the New Deal. The highest marginal tax rate was set at 79 percent for those who made over $5 million a year to pay for these programs, which elevated millions out of poverty and created the middle class.

In May, the Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness reported that the 630 billionaires in this country increased their wealth by $434 billion during the pandemic. Jeff Bezos’ fortune alone increased by $13 billion in one day.

A crisis of this magnitude doesn’t call for cuts. It’s time to increase taxes on the wealthiest in order to pay for vital programs that working families depend on for survival. We can afford it.

Grayson Lookner

Democratic candidate for Maine House, District 37

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: