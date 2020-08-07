Kathy Harvey-Brown recently joined the Scott & Sunny Townsend Team of Keller Williams Really as a sales associate.

Born and raised in Aroostook County, Harvey-Brown comes to the team with a solid work ethic and a commitment to community, according to a company press release. With a master’s degree in Social Work, Harvey-Brown has devoted the past 20 years to creating relationships, managing systems and establishing services that have served families within Cumberland County. With a passion for health, she might be most recognizable to the community as an instructor who has taught area fitness classes for the past 15 years. Harvey-Brown has a loyal personality and exceptional listening skills, these will come in handy in her new position and will make buying or selling a home both efficient and personal. Having resided in Scarborough with her family for the past 13 years, Harvey-Brown says she looks forward to continuing her legacy of helping others in the real estate field.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kathy! Her commitment to her community and wealth of experience in advocating for clients dove tails nicely with our company’s mission and values,” said Sunny Townsend, Team CEO. “Together we will be able to move even more lives forward.”

As an industry leader for over 18 years, the Scott & Sunny Townsend Team specializes in residential, vacation and luxury real estate in greater Scarborough, according to the release. To buy, sell or invest in real estate, Harvey-Brown and the team may be reached at [email protected] or 207-553-1387.

