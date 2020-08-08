A 17-year-old boy from Pennsylvania who was reported missing in Maine has been located and is safe, Maine State Police said late Saturday night.
Biagio Coppola-Torres had last been seen on Friday in Saylorsburg, Pa., and was spotted in Falmouth around 1 p.m. Saturday, state police said in a news release late Saturday afternoon.
Police described him as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and roughly 200 pounds, with purple curly hair and brown eyes. He was driving a baby blue Ford Edge SUV, with a dark, unique rear Pennsylvania plate.
State police provided no details Saturday night about when and where Coppola-Torres was located.
