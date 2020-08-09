PORTLAND – On Aug. 1, 2020, our loving Mama, 87, passed away, peacefully after long illness. She was born Jan. 15, 1933.

Our mother was very loving caring and compassionate spirit, whose passion was caring for others her family and friends, to volunteering at the soup kitchen, Meals on Wheels, a Crossing guard,being a grandparent at school and a full-time mother/gram. She had her hands full with us 10 (laughing) and her family meant everything to her.

She loved First Baptist Church and singing in the choir second soprano. She took her children and later on, grandchildren, every Sunday, and when she couldn’t go any longer, she would watch it on TV every Sunday. She had 10 children and gave us all she could, especially her love.

Later in life she went back to school and got her GED which she was so proud of and we were so proud of her. Her heart was bigger than anything, her faith shined through everything, and.her smile could light up any room.

Momma had 16 brothers and sisters. Two sisters are predeceased as well as her parents, John and Grace Bickford; two great-grandchildren; and two husbands, her first one was the love of her life, Clarence Wildes Jr. and Pete Thompsons.

She leaves behind 10 children, Katherine Robinson Mary and Danny Reed, Clarence Wildes, Sandy,Linda Solak, Jimmy and Penny Wildes, Mark and Michelle Wildes,Timmy and Anna Wildes Billy Wildes Phyllis Wildes and David Parsons, Peter and Dawn Wildes and Debbie Wildes and stepdaughter Patty Thompson; and 27 grandchildren; 80 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and each one meant the world to her.

She also would share her cooking and baking skills, like chop suey, fried fish, shepherd’s pie, cakes, pies, cookies, and hot fudge sundaes. Everyone had their own special one and she would make it for them.

Her Magic Touch was the love of a mother/gram. Christmas time I remember her baking pies and all those Christmas cookies, mmm. Her decorating the tree and singing those Christmas carols, her smile, those eyes, her love for her family.

She was the biggest kind-hearted woman you would have ever met. If she only had $2 and you needed it, she would give it to you. One of her favorite Bible verses was “Be kind and compassionate to others, forgiving one another just as God also forgave you in Christ. We are sure going to miss you, momma, your hands, your smile, those I love you, I miss you when coming by to give the kiss on the cheek. But this isn’t a goodbye momma, we’ll see you when it’s our time to go. We are so proud to call you our Mother.

The family invites you to visiting hours on Tuesday August 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland and a funeral service at First Baptist Church of Portland on Canco Rd. on Wednesday August 12 at 10 a.m. You may offer your condolences and share you memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

