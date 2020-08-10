Maine reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and no additional deaths.

When taking into account cases subtracted from previous days – mostly because some cases that were believed to be positive turned out to be negative – Maine had a net of seven new cases on Monday.

Meanwhile, 25 more Mainers have recovered from COVID-19, which means active cases declined from 405 on Sunday to 387 on Monday.

Maine continues to report low COVID-19 numbers, while much of the country is dealing with uncontrolled spread of the virus.

Maine is one of only six states – all in the Northeast – considered to be “trending better” by the COVID Exit Strategy website. The website, run by several public health experts, looks at several metrics regarding how each state is faring with the pandemic, such as virus prevalence, testing, and what percentage of tests given come back positive.

The other states in the “trending better” category are New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Eighteen states fall into the worst category – “uncontrolled spread” – including all of the South except North Carolina, as well as California, Washington and Nevada.

The remaining states fall into the “caution warranted” or “trending poorly” categories.

Maine has the second-lowest new daily cases, on a seven-day average, in the country, at 1 new case per 100,000 people. Only Vermont, at 0.8 cases per 100,000 people, has a lower prevalence of the virus.

Many states in which the virus is out of control have 20 or more cases per 100,000.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Read our complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: