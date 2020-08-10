Police arrested two men Monday in connection with a July shooting in Westbrook but did not share any new information about the incident.

The Westbrook Police Department shared a news release on the day of the shooting that described the actions of only one man. The department did not explain Monday why two people were arrested or what their alleged roles were. A captain did not respond to an email or a voicemail asking for more information. A clerk at the Cumberland County Courthouse said no police reports or other documents were available Monday afternoon.

Police have released few details about the shooting.

Last month, Capt. Sean Lally said officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. on July 26 to a report of shots fired into the home at 83 Anderson Ave. The investigation showed that one man arrived in a car and then fired “a number of rounds” from a handgun into the home. Lally said the man then broke a car window and fled in his own vehicle.

The building was occupied, but no one was hurt. Lally did not say how many people were home or how many rounds were fired into the building. The news release did not include any other physical description of the man or the vehicle.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and only the victim was the targeted for the attack,” Lally said at the time. “There is no indication that the general public is at risk.”

In another news release Monday, Lally said the two men arrested were 21-year-old Alexander Fortin of Westbrook and 24-year-old Joseph Fortin of Gorham. He described them as brothers. Both are charged with aggravated reckless conduct, which is a Class B crime.

Lally said federal agents assisted the Westbrook police with the arrest. Both man were taken into custody without incident and booked at the Cumberland County Jail. Bail was set at $7,000 each.

That news release did not include any other information about the men or the alleged crime.

