My husband is a lawyer and teachers are asking for his contact information – and my heart is breaking.

They want wills drawn up because they fear for their lives. Like soldiers going off to war, they are preparing for schools opening in the fall. They understand the risk and they are taking precautions to protect the loved ones they would leave behind. Is this really the circumstance in which we want to put our beloved teachers?

Please don’t tell me you can’t work if your child is not in school. I’m sorry, but your job is not more important than any teacher’s life.

Please don’t tell me your child is being traumatized by not being in school. We’re all being traumatized. Killing teachers won’t make that better – don’t you think it would make it much worse?

Margaret Cloutier

Portland

