STANDISH — Residents voted 138-48 to approve the Bonny Eagle School District’s $51.3 million budget Tuesday night.

SAD 6 serves the towns of Buxton, Frye Island, Hollis, Limington and Standish, and has an enrollment of about 3,600 students. Buxton voters also approved the budget, 118-48. Results from the other towns were not available.

The approved budget is a $1.4 million increase from the $49.8 million 2019-2020 budget for a 2.8% increase.

The district’s business manager, William Brockman, told the American Journal earlier this month that $500,000 were added to the budget for expected costs related to COVID-19. Eight full-time positions were also cut from the budget.

