The Maine Marine Patrol has confirmed the sighting Thursday of a great white shark swimming off Wells Beach, near the bell buoy in Wells Harbor.
Swimmers at the congested beach told lifeguards they saw fins in the water around noon Thursday. A short while later, the Maine Marine Patrol confirmed the sighting of a nine-foot-long great white shark.
Lifeguards cleared the beaches of swimmers at Drakes Island and Wells Beach. The shark did not harm anyone, but lifeguards at Wells Beach asked swimmers to go no deeper than their knees.
This story will be updated.
