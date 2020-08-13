SOUTH PORTLAND — Maine Catholic Schools, which includes Holy Cross School in South Portland, announced that the school year would be fully in-person, with an online learning option available for families.

An announcement from Dave Guthro, communications director for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, said that the full reopening plan can be viewed at www.portlanddiocese.org/response-coronavirus.

“The plan includes a description of how a continuity of instruction will be maintained, how students and staff will be kept healthy, how communication plans have been enhanced, and how flexibility to meet the needs of students and families will be provided,” the announcement said. “In addition, it answers questions regarding new protocols for common use items and shared areas, physical distancing, screening and symptom checking, and other proper health and hygiene practices that will be employed.”

Marianne Pelletier, superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools, said that classrooms and facilities have been modified to comply with Maine CDC guidelines.

“Additional cleaning supplies will be available and extra staff has been hired to help ensure that our health protocols and processes keep school environments as healthy and safe as possible for students and staff alike,” Pelletier said.

Students will be able to attend school in-person, five days a week, the announcement said. In public school districts like South Portland and Cape Elizabeth, reopening plans include a hybrid model that would send students back to school in different groups, for two days a week.

Maine Catholic Schools facilities shut down in March, said the announcement, offering a virtual learning experience for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

The protocols the schools have in place will allow for flexibility as Maine Catholic Schools move forward, Pelletier said.

“We anticipate that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact our schools through the 2020-21 academic year. We are focused on keeping our school communities safe and flourishing, regardless of the level our state is in during the pandemic,” she said.

