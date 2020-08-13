LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant had triple-doubles and the Memphis Grizzlies kept their season alive Thursday with a 119-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, who were missing star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after he was suspended for head-butting an opponent.

Dillon Brooks added 31 points as Memphis posted its second wire-to-wire win of the season and wrapped up a spot in the play-in round that will determine the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

The Grizzies (34-39) are tied for eighth place in the Western Conference with Portland and Phoenix, which beat Dallas on Thursday. Portland will either improve to 35-39 or drop to 34-40 after it plays Brooklyn late Thursday night. Memphis owns the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over Phoenix.

The play-in round matches the No. 8 team against the No. 9 team. The No. 9 team must beat the No. 8 team two straight times to advance to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

Valanciunas had 26 points, 19 rebounds and 12 assists for his first triple-double in his 559th career game. The 28-year-old Valanciunas’ previous career high in assists was five.

Morant finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

SUNS 128, MAVERICKS 102: Devin Booker scored 27 points and Phoenix rolled past Dallas to keep its playoff hopes alive and finish as the only unbeaten team in the restart.

The Suns will qualify for the play-in series that starts Saturday if Portland loses to Brooklyn later Thursday.

KINGS 136, LAKERS 132: Buddy Hield scored 28 points, including a 3-pointer that capped Sacramento’s streak of 11 consecutive baskets made in the third quarter, and the Kings ended their season with a win over Los Angeles.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 27 points as the Kings won for only the third time in the NBA restart. The Kings made 21 3-pointers.

The Lakers had their focus on the playoffs. Most Lakers starters were held out, but LeBron James scored 17 points in 15 minutes, all in the first half.

