TENNIS

Serena Williams came back and won the last four games to beat her older sister, Venus, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a hard-hitting, back-and-forth, second-round matchup in the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky

It was the 31st meeting of their careers – 22 years after the first.

PRAGUE OPEN: Top-seeded Simona Halep came from a set down to defeat Barbora Krejcikova 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 and reach the quarterfinals.

FOOTBALL

NFL: All-Pro tight end George Kittle agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers that is the richest contract ever at the position.

NFL Network first reported the terms and says the deal includes an $18 million signing bonus.

• The Kansas City Chiefs and star tight end Travis Kelce have agreed to a four-year, $57.25 million contract extension that will keep him with the Super Bowl champions through 2025, a person familiar with the contract tells The Associated Press.

• The Buffalo Bills are protecting quarterback Josh Allen’s blindside for the long term, signing left tackle Dion Dawkins to a four-year, $60 million contract extension.

GOLF

LPGA: Danielle Kang started her bid for a third straight win with an even-par 71 in the first round of the Ladies Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland, leaving the American four shots off the clubhouse lead held by Nicole Broch Larsen.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Steve Stricker birdied the final hole for a 2-under 68 and a share of the lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship – the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of the season.

Jerry Kelly, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Wes Short Jr. and Rod Pampling joined Stricker atop the leaderboard on Firestone Country Club’s South Course, in Akron, Ohio.

Paul Broadhurst was the only other player to break par, shooting 69.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Alexander Levy became the first golfer to test positive for the coronavirus at a European Tour event and was one of two French players withdrawn on the opening day of the Celtic Classic in Newport, Wales.

Thomas Pieters shot a 7-under 64 in his first competitive round in five months to take the lead on the latest stop of the tour’s six-week swing through the United Kingdom.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: American midfielder Tyler Adams scored in the 88th minute to give Leipzig a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal, sending the German club to its first Champions League semifinal.

Adams came off the bench in the second half and scored with a shot from outside the area that deflected off a defender.

Leipzig will next face Paris Saint-Germain.

HORSE RACING

CORONAVIRUS: Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, a four-time Kentucky Derby winner, is recovering after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

His condition was disclosed in a tweet posted by grandson Brady Wayne Lukas.

Lukas, who turns 84 in September, is “on the road to recovery and looks forward to getting back to the track,” his grandson wrote.

