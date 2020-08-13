NEW YORK — There is still plenty of life in Stephenie Meyer’s “Twilight Saga.”
Meyer is planning at least two more books in her mega-selling vampire series, she said during a recent promotional event. Meanwhile, the author’s long-awaited “Midnight Sun” sold more than 1 million copies in its first week, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Thursday.
While such previous novels as “New Moon” and “Eclipse” were narrated by high school student Bella Swan, “Midnight Sun” is told from the point of view of Bella’s lover, the vampire Edward Cullen.
Meyer’s new novel came out Aug. 4. She began working on “Midnight Sun” years ago, but set it aside after an early draft leaked online. Her novels have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide, and were adapted into a blockbuster film franchise starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.
Meyer once vowed never to write another “Twilight” book, but on Monday she revealed during an online event held by the chain store Books-A-Million that she is far from done with Edward and Bella.
“There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write,” she said. “I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there. I am not ready to do that right now. I want to do something brand new.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Maine Supreme Court rules CMP corridor referendum unconstitutional
-
Nation & World
Federal appeals court rules that a male-only military draft is constitutional
-
New England Patriots
With Sony Michel hurt, Patriots’ running game is in flux
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Free food distribution Monday, Aug. 17 in OOB
-
Nation & World
Face masks with valves or vents do not prevent spread of coronavirus, CDC says
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.