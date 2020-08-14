The New Balance factories in Skowhegan and Norridgewock closed Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, marking the company’s first confirmed case in Maine.
It was the second time this summer the factories closed. The factories first closed for a day in June while an employee was awaiting a test which ultimately came back negative for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
“New Balance’s top priority is to maintain the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” the company said in a statement Friday. “As soon as we were notified that an associate in our Norridgewock factory tested positive for COVID-19, our first confirmed case in Maine, we followed our comprehensive safety procedures. Our thoughts are with our colleague for a swift recovery.”
The factories were closed for a precautionary cleaning day.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Maine’s ranked-choice voting law
-
Sports
Cheptegei breaks 16-year-old world record in 5,000 meters
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Maine Maritime suspends football program because of financial concerns
-
Nation & World
‘Succession’ star Nicholas Braun writes a virus dating song
-
Nation & World
Major U.S. postal workers union endorses Biden for president
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.