After reading your recent write-up of Bruce Robert Coffin’s latest book, “Within Plain Sight,” I ended up buying all four of his books for my Nook. I’m glad I did, as I have spent many an hour and late into the night reading about Detective Sergeant John Byron and his team of crime fighters at the Portland Police Department. Timely because of the politics within the department and the public’s perception – good or bad – of the police. Throw in many Maine landmarks and you have a great read. I just hope he is well into writing his fifth book
— DONNA MILLS, Chamberlain
