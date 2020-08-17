PORTLAND — The city is looking for residents who are interested in serving on a racial equity steering committee.
The committee will have nine to 13 members with backgrounds in racial equity work who will make recommendations to the City Council on how city government can address institutional racism and inequities.
The first focus will be to look into the role police play in the community and recommend “changes, as necessary, to various policies, structures, and procedures related to public safety that may disproportionately impact Black people and other persons of color with the specific aim of improving community relations, establishing mutual trust and respect, and rooting out and ending systemic racism.”
Those interested should email a cover letter and resume no later than noon Aug. 31 to Deivy Periana at [email protected], or mail them to Mayor’s Office, Attn: Racial Equity Steering Committee, Room 208, 389 Congress St., Portland, Maine 04101.
Mayor Kate Snyder will announce the makeup of the Racial Equity Steering Committee at the council’s Sept. 9 meeting.
