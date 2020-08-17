BIDDEFORD —On Aug. 14, 2020, Sister Dorina Chasse, formerly known as Sister St. Julie-des- Anges, died at St. Joseph Convent at the age of 92.

Sister Dorina was the oldest of nine children born to Eddie Chasse and Artheline Lausier Chasse. She was born in Madawaska, Maine, on April 27, 1928. She received her education in Evangeline School in Madawaska and attended Madawaska High School until grade 10 when she transferred to Sacred Heart High in Van Buren, Maine.

Sister Dorina entered the Congregation of the Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, also known as the Good Shepherd Sisters of Quebec on Aug. 25, 1946, in Biddeford, Maine. After her initial training in religious life, Sister Dorina spent a year studying at the Mother House in Quebec City. She later graduated from St. Joseph College, Windham, Maine. Sister taught in the parochial school of Biddeford and in Connor in Maine.

Her desire to become a missionary was realized in 1959, when she transferred to Lesotho, Southern Africa, and served in the schools there as teacher and principal until 1993. In 1995, she received an Honorary Doctoral Degree from Grinnell College in Iowa, in recognition of her many years of service to the education of African girls and women.

Upon returning from her mission work in Lesotho, Sr. Dorina continued to serve her community in various capacities while residing in Van Buren, Bay View, South Portland, and finally at St. Joseph Convent in Biddeford.

Sister Dorina is survived by: three sisters, Viola Beverage of St. Agatha, Maine, Alouida Dubay of Caribou, Maine, Wilma Madore of Old Lyme, Connecticut; and two brothers, Harold Chasse of Yountville, California, Gerard Chasse of Van Buren, Maine.

Due to the coronavirus there will be no visiting hours. The burial service will be Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Cemetery, Biddeford, Maine. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

