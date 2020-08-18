It’s so perfect that when John Balentine gets all snarky with our teachers and belittles their health concerns (“Rise from your foxholes, teachers,” Aug. 12) that he fittingly invoked this as an example:

“President Trump fittingly invoked a wartime analogy when he portrayed the fight against the virus as a war against an invisible enemy. Many generations of brave Americans have entered actual war knowing they may die. They were fearful but they did their duty.”

I say fitting because Trump used his connections, his Dad’s money and an attenuated diagnosis of “bone spurs” (attenuated because Trump has told us he was a great athlete at the time) to avoid serving. Once again Trump, joined this time by Balentine, want others to take risks for the woefully inadequate pay that anti-government types allow us to pay those who serve, like enlisted service members and teachers.

In the current situation, I think Balentine should be relieved of his column and sent off to do work where there is more inherent risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Jon Hinck

Portland

