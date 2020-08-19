GORHAM — Gorham High School will open its doors this fall after all, using a hybrid model with two student groups and holding some classes in the municipal center.

Divided alphabetically, one group will attend school on Mondays and Wednesdays while the other will be in classes Tuesdays and Thursdays. The school will house about 440 students each day. When the students are not in the classrooms, they will be working remotely.

The School Committee in a special session Tuesday unanimously reversed its Aug. 6 decision for the high school to remain closed to students and for all classes to be conducted remotely. The inability to meet state social distancing guidelines in the building was the main factor in that decision, the chairperson said.

The temporary use of space at the municipal center, however, solves that problem.

“The vote brings all of our schools in alignment with a hybrid model opening with students beginning school on Sept 8,” School Committee Chairperson Stewart McCallister said Wednesday. “This decision comes after almost two weeks of intense discussions involving the School Committee, superintendent and the District Leadership Team.”

School Committee member Phil Gagnon, a former Town Council chairperson, worked with Town Councilor Lee Pratt and Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak to iron out the deal to hold five classes at the municipal center.

Paraschak said in an email Wednesday that the school will use two conference rooms on the second floor and the Planning Department, which will be relocated to a conference room on the ground floor. The high school will also use Shaw Gym in the municipal center and Robie Gym on South Street, he said.

“Students will not have access to the municipal offices on the first floor with the exception of Shaw Gym on the far end of the building,” Paraschak said.

In response to a question from School Committee member Darryl Wright about security for students, high school Principal Brian Jandreau said part of the municipal center would be locked off and school staff will monitor students as they walked from the high school to the nearby municipal center.

Another concern arose at the meeting about the ventilation system at the municipal center. Facilities Director Norm Justice said the system is “as effective if not more” than the high school’s and noted the municipal center has air conditioning.

Gorham Recreation Director Cindy Hazelton now is working with the School Department to find an alternate space to house the Out of School Day Camp program, set up for younger students during remote learning days, that was to be held at Robie or Shaw gyms.

“We hope to have that resolved by the end of this week,” Hazelton said.

School Superintendent Heather Perry said her department would pay the bill to relocate the day camp. Perry said one venue wanted $70,000 for half a year to house the program 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. five days a week. Perry and Hazelton are eyeing another facility.

Perry said another additional cost for the schools will be upgrading WiFi for classes in the municipal center.

School starts on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Wednesday, Sept. 9, for all students. Middle school and elementary students will also be divided into two groups, with one group in each building at a time. Those students will also attend two days a week, and work remotely on the others.

