A Litchfield man was killed Wednesday when the truck he was driving crashed in New Gloucester.

Richard Parent, 67, was driving a dual-axle body truck used for hauling debris when it left Route 100, also known as Lewiston Road, around 11 a.m. The truck struck a ditch at the end of a driveway, then rolled back into the middle of the road and caught fire, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses who came upon the crash tried to help Parent, who was trapped in the vehicle. They were unable to free him from the wreckage, according to police.

Parent was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The truck Parent was driving is owned by Hahnel Brothers Company of Lewiston.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: