HOLDEN – Gerald Mundy was born in Brewer, Maine on Sept. 14, 1935 to William T. Mundy and Margaret DeCesere McKegue.Jerry attended Brewer schools. He raised his family in Casco, moved back to Bangor and Brewer Lake, returning to where he enjoyed many childhood days on the water. Jerry’s last day at the lake was August 16, 2020. Jerry was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps. He was an ironworker and foreman for Augusta Ironworks, Seabrook Nuclear Plant, and many of the papermills in Maine. Jerry traveled throughout New England for his profession. He was well-respected and liked by co-workers. He helped build Boston’s Prudential Tower, and the TV transmission tower in Raymond, Maine (1959), which was then the world’s tallest man-made structure. He retired from Ironworkers Local 496 in 1990. Jerry enjoyed the comradery of the ROMEO Club (Retired Old Men Eating Out) on Brewer Lake Shores and special friends in the South Brewer Gang. Jerry will be remembered for beautiful streaks of kindness: caring for his family, delivering freshly picked strawberries, and sending children to summer camp. Jerry was passionate about greeting Troops at the Bangor airport and was featured in a documentary about troop greeting, The Way We Get By, directed by Aron Gaudet and produced by Gita Pullapilly. Through the making of the movie, Aron and Gita, along with Joan and Bill ? the other troop greeters featured in the documentary ? developed a deep bond with Jerry. Jerry will be remembered for his many quips, or Jerry-isms, such as ?More better, less worse. ?Three days older than dirt.?Better to be seen than viewed. ?Dumber than a bag full of rocks.?What do ya need? A 50 pound bag of 100 dollar bills. ?Does a bear sleep in the woods?Jerry is survived by wife, Anne Mundy of Holden; son, David Mundy and wife Eva of Freeport, daughter, Lisa Reinhard and husband Darren of Naples; grandchildren, Dylan Reinhard, Danny Reinhard, Isabel Mundy; and two great-grandchildren. He is survived by sister, Jacqueline Campbell; several nieces and nephews; stepchildren, Patrick Madore of Bangor, Jessica Madore of Cumberland, Joshua Madore of Portland, and Martha Madore of Douglasville, Ga.; and nine more step-grandchildren. Jerry is survived by dear friends, fellow ironworker John King and wife Elizabeth. Jerry was predeceased by son, Paul; first wife, Jewel Jones Mundy; brothers Ron and William, sister Delores; and special dog, Flannigan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, St. John’s Catholic Church, York St., Bangor and burial with military honors will be at Sunset View Cemetery, Norridgewock. Livestream available Friday morning at http://www.stpaulbangor.me “Watch Mass Live” Arrangements are trusted to Kiley & Foley Funeral Service, 69 State St., Brewer. Messages and memories may be shar ed with his family at kileyandfoley.com. We love you more, Jerry. In lieu of flowers, please donate to:Maine Troop Greeters c/o Dusty Fisher 117 Silk St.Brewer, ME 04412

