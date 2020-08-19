KENNEBUNK – The Select Board has set a public hearing for Sept. 8 to hear residents’ thoughts about voting Nov.3 to amend the town charter to hold the annual Town Meeting referendum in May. The state election would continue to be held in June.

The proposal was brought forward by Town Clerk Merton Brown, who explained that during the July 14 local election and state primary that also included the sewer district, in all, voters received seven ballots. (Those votes are usually held on the second Tuesday in June but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

For election workers, there were 10 ballot combinations to present to voters, according to information supplied by Brown – ranging from Democrats, Republicans, enrolled and unenrolled, in the sewer district or not in it, with some in House District 8 and others in House District 9, and so on.

In that election, 3,677 people cast ballots, with 2,566 (70 percent) by absentee. He said 1,800 of the absentee ballot requests came in six days.

On the Saturday and Sunday before the July 14 election, he said a team of 12 election workers spent a total of 122 hours feeding the ballots into three machines. Brown said there was no prior occasion when a second day of early processing of absentee ballots was needed, including presidential elections.

Because of all the combinations and the voter turnout, clerks processed 25,000 ballots on July 14, Brown said.

He told the Select Board that if the municipal and school votes were in one election in May there would be just two ballot combinations, and in June four. He said there would be fewer errors with distribution of the ballots to voters, both absentee and at the polls.

He said ranked choice voting does not allow comingling of town and state ballots in one tabulation machine.

He noted municipal elections are governed by Title 30-A of Maine statutes, while state elections are governed by Title 21-A.

He said the November election is not an issue.

As well as being cumbersome for election workers, Brown said he believes voters might prefer being handed fewer ballots.

“I think the voters are tired of all the ballots,” he said.

The proposal got a tepid reception by the Select Board. Some suggested having two elections might mean a smaller turnout.

“I’m a bit concerned about separating the two votes,” said Select Board member William Ward, wondering if people voting in May would also go to the polls in June.

Brown said York and some other communities hold an election in May. And he noted there were many blank municipal ballots turned in at the July 14 vote.

“I’ve always said people have to be mad or curious or they’re not going to vote,” said Brown.

Select Board member Shiloh Schulte said he understands the frustration and confusion with someone having seven ballots in front of them. and said he generally agreed with the risks associated with splitting the election, and the advantages to combining them. But he said he couldn’t imagine voters dealing with seven ballots would be more inconvenient than going to the polls twice, and then a third time in November. “However, I can see the issue you are dealing with,” said Schulte.

Some residents also spoke on the issue.

John Costin said combining the state and local election provides a synergy for turnout.

“I’m somewhat concerned about splitting the ballot,” said Albert Kolff, adding that the “quality of the question” on the ballot may play a role in whether it is left blank.

Select Board member Ed Karytko said he was uncomfortable with the prospect of getting more information, having a public hearing and then voting on the issue in November.

The vote to advance the matter to a Sept. 8 public hearing was 5-2, with Karytko and Berry dissenting.

Baldwin said the board also expects more information on the proposal at the Sept. 25 meeting.

The matter would require a vote of the Select Board to advance to the November ballot.

