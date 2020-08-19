SCARBOROUGH — Two of 10 mail-sorting machines have been removed over the past two months from the U.S. Postal Service Southern Maine Processing and Distribution Center, a postal worker says.

Electronic technician Tim Doughty told WMTW-TV that he helped to dismantle one of the machines and put it into storage. The other was scrapped altogether.

Mail volume has been down during the pandemic, but Doughty said the dismantling of machines that can sort 36,000 letters an hour was shortsighted. Volume will grow with an improving economy, said Doughty, a former president of American Postal Workers Union Local 45.

“I did ask, ‘Why can’t we just keep them, put them under a tarp, and leave them powered off?’ And I couldn’t get an answer to that from upper management,” Doughty said.

A Postal Service spokesman didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

President Donald Trump’s new postmaster general has come under public pressure and a crush of state lawsuits over operational changes that critics blame for widespread delivery delays. Many worried that the changes could delay the delivery of election ballots this fall.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a former logistics executive and Trump ally, took office in mid-June and swiftly ushered organizational changes, cracking down on overtime hours and banning extra trips by postal carriers trying to ensure on-time mail delivery. Since then, mail service gaps have been reported in localities across the country, ensnaring prescription medications and election mail during some midsummer primaries.

The Postal Service also planned to take 671 mail-sorting machines, roughly 10 percent of its inventory, offline to cut costs, and had in recent days removed, relocated and replaced public mailboxes in a number of states including Oregon, Pennsylvania, California, Ohio, Montana and Arizona. DeJoy also reshuffled the agency’s top ranks, removing or reassigning 33 executives.

Trump said last week he would block funding for the Postal Service in an attempt to hobble its ability to process mailed ballots. Last month, the USPS notified 46 states and the District that their deadline requirements for voters to request and cast ballots were “incongruous” with its service standards, and encouraged local election officials to use first-class postage, which costs 55 cents per item and arrives in two to five days, on election mail rather than third-class postage, which costs 20 cents and takes three to 10 days, as had been the practice for years.

DeJoy said Tuesday he would “suspend” several of his initiatives — including the removal of the distinctive blue mailboxes that prompted an outcry.

However, on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement after talking with DeJoy, saying that he told her he did not intend to replace the equipment that had already been removed.

“The Postmaster General frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works,” the statement said.

At least 21 states, including Maine, announced plans to sue the mail service and DeJoy, arguing that policy changes widely blamed for mail slowdowns will interfere with their abilities to conduct elections.

DeJoy is poised to address those issues at a Senate hearing on Friday, then go before a House panel on Monday with Robert Duncan, the chairman of the USPS board of governors.

Doughty disagrees with the notion that the Postal Service should be run like a for-profit business.

“The postal service is a service. It’s not a business. No business in their right mind would charge 55 cents to mail a letter to Fort Kent, Maine. I mean it’s financially not feasible,” he said.

