BUXTON — Bonny Eagle School District’s schools will open under a hybrid model next month, but 100% remote learning will be allowed as an option for parents uncomfortable sending their children to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

The SAD 6 Board of Directors voted unanimously Monday to approve Superintendent Paul Penna’s recommendation for the high school, middle school and six elementary schools. The students will be divided into two groups, with one group in the buildings on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“Fridays will be remote for all,” Assistant Superintendent Lori Napolitano said.

The first day of school will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Wednesday, Sept. 9.

SAD 6 serves Buxton, Frye Island, Hollis, Limington and Standish.

Teachers and students will be required to observe social distancing under Maine Department of Education guidelines and wear face masks. Face shields will be an alternative for students with documented medical or behavioral challenges.

Dr. Charles deSieyes of Falmouth, school physician for the district, said in a remote presentation during the meeting that everyone who enters a district building will be required to wear a mask.

“It (COVID-19) will be with us indefinitely,” deSieyes said. “We’re asking for serious trouble if we don’t wear masks.”

Board member Robert Deakin of Standish was concerned about ventilation systems in school buildings.

In the school opening plan presented by Penna and Napolitano, classroom doors and windows will remain open for added ventilation and deSieyes said many classes will be held outdoors.

Becky Humphrey of Standish spoke Monday in favor of fall sports on behalf of a group of parents committed to allowing their kids to play.

Penna is waiting for guidelines from Maine Principals’ Association and he was to meet Wednesday with other York and Cumberland

county superintendents about athletics.

“It’s not going to be a Bonny Eagle issue,” Penna said.

