NEW YORK — The Tampa Bay Rays completed their first sweep at Yankee Stadium in six years and took over first place in the AL East, getting a three-run homer from Mike Zunino in a 10-5 victory over New York on Thursday.

Tampa Bay beat the Yankees for the sixth time in seven meetings in the abbreviated 10-game season series. The Rays also became the first team to sweep a three-game series at Yankee Stadium since Cleveland on Aug. 28-30, 2017. Tampa Bay previously swept series of three games or more at New York in 2013 and 2014.

The Rays became the fifth team in major league history to sweep a series of at least three games at Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium on the same trip, according to STATS. The 1990 Oakland Athletics were the last team to achieve the feat.

Zunino homered to left field off Luis Avilan in the sixth inning to give the Rays an 8-4 lead. His second homer in as many games elicited audible cheers from the Rays’ dugout in the empty stadium.

One batter earlier, Joey Wendle’s single loudly clanged off the right-field wall and scored Manuel Margot, who started the five-run inning with a single off Adam Ottavino (2-2) that just sailed over shortstop Tyler Wade’s glove.

Yandy Diaz padded the lead in the ninth with a two-run homer, drawing more enthusiasm from the Tampa Bay dugout.

Gio Urshela hit a two-run homer in the fifth off reliever Diego Castillo (2-0). Luke Voit hit his 10th homer two batters into the game move into a tie for the AL lead with Mike Trout.

Gleyber Torres injured his left hamstring running to first base on an RBI groundout in the third and left the game. The Yankees said Torres was getting further evaluation.

WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 0: Lucas Giolito matched his career high of 13 strikeouts in seven dominant innings, hot-hitting Tim Anderson stroked his fourth home run of the series, and host Chicago completed its first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years.

Giolito (2-2) allowed three hits and one walk to earn the victory, his fifth in seven career decisions against Detroit, as Chicago completed a 5-2 homestand with its fifth straight win. The right-hander also struck out 13 against Oakland on Aug. 11, 2019.

BLUE JAYS 3, PHILLIES 2: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. chopped a single over a drawn-in infield in the seventh and final inning to drive in Teoscar Hernandez, who earlier made a gutsy baserunning move, and lift Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a doubleheader at Buffalo, New York.

Hernandez singled with one out and then went from first to third on a single to center by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Hernandez narrowly beat the throw from the outfield, as determined by video review. Gurriel followed with his single against Deolis Guerra (1-3).

