BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson remains hospitalized after his liver was lacerated in practice when a teammate landed on him.

The team said Johnson, who is in his first season with Cleveland, was admitted to University Hospitals on Wednesday after getting hurt.

Johnson is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for at least another 24 hours for observation. It’s too early to say how long Johnson could be sidelined as liver lacerations can range in severity from mild to very severe to fatal.

The Browns signed Johnson, a first-round draft pick by Houston in 2015, to a one-year, $3.5 million contract this offseason. The 28 year-old has been slowed by numerous injuries during his NFL career. He spent last season with Buffalo after four with the Texans.

Earlier this week, Johnson said he hoped to battle for a starting job in training camp. It’s likely he would have been the team’s top nickel back.

Before his latest injury, Johnson said overcoming previous ones have made him mentally stronger.

“I have high expectations for myself,” he said. “It showed me that I am still hungry, and I still believe in myself and what I want to be as a player. It definitely shaped me. I feel like I have a chip on my shoulder.”

JAGUARS: Jacksonville placed tight end Josh Oliver on injured reserve Thursday, prematurely ending his season for the second consecutive year.

Oliver broke his left foot while running during a non-contract drill Sunday and had surgery two days later. The Jaguars could have kept him on the roster until final cuts and moved him to IR with a designation to return later in the season. Instead, they chose to end the second-year pro’s season in August.

Oliver played in just four games last year, starting one and finishing with three receptions for 15 yards. The third-round draft pick from San Jose State missed the first six games because of a strained hamstring and landed on IR for the final six because of a back injury.

BEARS: Chicago placed cornerback Artie Burns on injured reserve Thursday because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Burns, competing with Kevin Toliver and second-round pick Jaylon Johnson for a starting job, was injured in practice on Tuesday. Drafted out of Miami by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 25 pick in 2016, Burns fell out of the rotation last season and signed with Chicago in March.

The Bears also signed receiver Rodney Adams. A fifth-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2017, he has appeared in one game.

BILLS: The Buffalo Bills are settling for simplicity in calling their home field “Bills Stadium” after they were unable to find a new naming rights partner before the start of the season.

The Bills announced the decision on Thursday, shortly before the team practiced inside the facility for the first time during training camp.

“As we continue the transition process from New Era Field to a new naming rights partner, we will officially use the name Bills Stadium for our home in Orchard Park,” the Bills announced.

The Buffalo-based New Era Cap Company backed out of its naming rights agreement last month at a time the global sports headwear and clothing apparel company was laying off more than 100 employees as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Send questions/comments to the editors.