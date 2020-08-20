W.o.W. (aka Winston Ophelia Walkering) is a new Maine musical collective featuring Dana Colley (Morphine, Vapors of Morphine), Robert Mitchell (Oak Ridge Boys, Moby, Rural Ghosts), Will Bradford (Seepeoples, the Worst), Dan Capaldi (Sea Level), Ian Riley (Joel Thetford), Jason Grosso (Antiseptic) and Arthur C. Lee (Arthur C. Lee, Sean Flin).
At the end of June, W.o.W. released the textured, psychedelic tune “Amantle” from the forthcoming album “A Dog Staring Into A Mirror On The Floor.” All of the musicians recorded their parts in their home studios and the song was edited, mixed and mastered remotely at Chillhouse studio in Boston.
Here’s “Amantle:”
