Westbrook native retires

after 45 years of teaching

The Boothbay Register reported earlier this summer that special education teacher Toby LeConte has retired after 45 years.

LeConte is the daughter of former Westbrook City Councilor Paul LeConte and the late Dianne King LeConte, who worked at Walker Memorial Library 41 years.

Toby LeConte’s aunt, Beverly King Fletcher, recently called the American Journal with news that her niece had retired.

LeConte, who taught at Boothbay Regional Elementary School, graduated from University of Maine at Farmington in 1975 and has been a longtime coach for Maine Special Olympics.

In 2017, she received a Lifetime Service Award from the Boothbay Rotary Club.

Paddle the Presumpscot

The Presumpscot Regional Land Trust’s annual weeklong paddling event through Sunday, Aug. 23, is not a group paddle this year, but the organization is supporting it as a solo event.

The Land Trust is offering maps, information like canoe and kayak rentals, and an educational video for beginners.

For more information, visit prlt.org.

