This photograph shows haying on the Nonesuch Farm in Scarborough at the turn of the 19th century. One of the workers is Ebenezer Libby, who once owned the farm. Later, an in-law, Samuel D. Plummer, a Portland real estate agent, legislator, sheriff and pig farmer, ran Nonesuch. Collections of Maine Historical Society. item #5531. Order a copy at www.mainememory.net.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

