HOULTON – William “Bill” Lawrence Roach, 76, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at a Houlton long term care facility. He was born Jan. 2, 1944, in Houlton, the son of William Lawrence and Lola (Adams) Roach.Bill graduated from Ricker Classical Institute in 1962, Ricker College in 1966, and then from the University of Maine at Orono with a BA in Psychology. He married Bernette Plourde on August 17, 1968 and they would share many years together until her passing.Bill was employed as a teacher at Machias High School, Island Falls High School, and at St. Mary’s School in Houlton. He also worked as a fuel clerk for Irving Oil Corporation, and finally as a home health aide for VNA and Madigan Home Health. When he wasn’t working Bill enjoyed hiking and sports. He was very involved in local athletics and served as a referee and a coach for for basketball and soccer.He was a member of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials and the Northern Maine Board of Approved Soccer Officials. Bill’s faith was very important to him and he was a lifetime communicant of St. Mary of the Visitation Church and was very active in the Knights Of Columbus. He was a 4th Degree Knight Faithful Navigator & Faithful Comptroller, and served as financial secretary / treasurer. He was also a member of the Jaycee’s.He is survived by a son David Roach of Wiscasset, a son-in-law Mark Winship of Gray; three grandsons, DJ Roach, Ben Roach both of Wiscasset, and Zachary Winship of Gray. Bill leaves behind three brothers-in-law, Don “Bobby” Plourde and his wife Linda Thomas, Gary Plourde and his wife Patty, all of Florida, and Jim LaBossiere of Old Town; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Bernette Roach; a daughter Deborah Winship; a sister Carolyn (Roach) LaBossiere; and a grandson David Isaac Roach.Relatives and friends are invited to call 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Dunn Funeral Home. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Visitation Church with the Rev. Kent Ouellette celebrant. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Smyrna St. in Houlton.Arrangements in care of Dunn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at: http://www.dunnfuneral.com Those who wish to remember Bill in a special way may make gifts in his memory payable to:a charity of one’s choice c/o Dunn Funeral Home 11 Park St. Houlton, ME 04730

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous