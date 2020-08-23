SEATTLE, Wash. – James Glenn Boyles died at his home in Seattle, Wash. on August 8, 2020 in the loving care of his wife and daughters following a massive stroke.Jim, son of Atchinson Glenn and Dorothy Frances MacAllister Boyles, was born on March 21, 1937, spent his youth in Lemoyne, Pa., graduated from West Shore Joint High School (1955), Penn. State University (B.S. 1959), and Rutgers University (Ph.D., Physical Chemistry 1966). On June 10, 1960,Jim married Donna L. Fulton of Camp Hill, Pa. in a small family ceremony. Jim joined the chemistry department at Bates College in Lewiston, in 1966 where he had a rewarding teaching career mentoring undergraduate research and studying environmental concerns. He retired after 34 years as Professor Emeritus in 1998. Forty-seven years of living in Pownal sped by quickly and brought with it fond memories of rural living. Jim often served as moderator of Pownal town meetings ensuring that discussions were civil and open; chaired the Pownal School Board, the Mallett Hall Building and Grounds and Capital Projects Planning committees; was treasurer of the Pownal Scenic and Historical Society and was one of the co-authors of “ON POWNAL TIME ? One Hundred Years in a Rural Maine Town 1908-2008”. Jim loved the sea and spent many hours boating on Casco Bay with family and friends. He was an avid reader, a musician, a model builder, a gardener, a craftsman, and a flight simulator pilot. He supported conservation causes in Maine and later in Washington where at the age of 79 he and Donna joined city life in Seattle to be close to family. He was always whistling.Jim was preceded in death by his parents; older sister, Patricia Boyles Ryder; and niece Judith Edwards.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna Fulton Boyles; daughters, Kristen Boyles and Amanda Boyles McCloskey, sons-in-law, Trenton Cladouhos and Jason McCloskey; grandchildren, Henry Boyles Cladouhos and Ying Boyles Cladouhos; sister, Virginia Boyles, sisters-in-law, Linda McKay and Sharon Beach, brothers-in-law, Kevin Chute, Doug McKay, and Skip Beach; and nephews/nieces, Sharon Heagy, Mike, Tamara, and Vanessa Heagy, Eric Carson Fairchild, Christan Ford, Jared Chute, Briana Chute, Laird McKay, Ben McKay, Frank Micali, Vincent Micali, and Laura Fornabaio.Donations may be made in Jim’s memory toRoyal RiverConservation Trust,www.rrct.org,an organization dedicated to preserving the land and waters that he so loved.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous