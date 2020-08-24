As our community looks to reopen schools and get people back into the office, it’s critical that we trust science and public health experts when making our decisions.

Maine is fortunate that our leaders have based policies around COVID-19 on science, and the results are clear. Our state has one of the lowest infection rates in the country.

It’s remarkable that given that evidence, there’s still a debate about such common-sense measures as wearing masks.

Our current public health emergency requires us to invest in science, in basic research and development and in innovation.

We can’t wish our way out of this pandemic. We have to work our way through it just as we have other tough times. Medical innovation and discipline are the paths forward.

It’s my hope that we can get the politics out of the science and do what’s necessary to protect lives and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Erin Macey

Portland

