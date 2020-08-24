CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona will miss the club’s three-game series against Minnesota this week while he continues to deal with health issues.

Francona underwent another procedure Friday at the Cleveland Clinic to address a gastrointestinal condition that has bothered him for nearly a year.

The 61-year-old Francona already has missed 17 games and the club will be without him as they take on the AL Central-leading Twins, who lead the Indians by 1 1/2 games going into Monday’s series opener.

Interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr., the team’s usual first-base coach, will continue to fill in for Francona.

Francona recently said he’ll try to manage games whenever he can, but last week president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the team has been encouraging him to take as long as needed before coming back.

The Indians had hoped Francona would return to the dugout at the start of this six-game homestand, but he missed the weekend series against Detroit.

Francona has been with the Indians for eight seasons. The two-time World Series winner is signed through the 2022 season.

METS: The New York Mets will resume play Tuesday after no additional members tested positive for COVID-19 since the team learned of two infections that caused four games to be postponed last week, Major League Baseball said.

The league said in a statement that all the Mets’ subsequent tests, including those taken Sunday, were negative and the team was returning to baseball activities Monday at Citi Field. A doubleheader against the Miami Marlins was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with the Mets the home team for the first game and the Marlins the home team for the second.

The Mets’ series finale last Thursday in Miami and their three weekend Subway Series games against the crosstown Yankees were postponed after the positive tests were announced.

The Mets will make up the series against the Yankees with doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday at Yankee Stadium and a single game on Sept. 3 at Citi Field.

BLUE JAYS: The Toronto Blue Jays acquired struggling slugger Daniel Vogelbach from the Seattle Mariners for $100,000.

The 27-year-old Vogelbach was a first time All-Star last season but was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Aug. 19 after hitting .094 with two home runs and four RBI in 18 games this season. He had yet to play a game in the field this season at first base and was reduced to being a designated hitter.

A year ago, Vogelbach had a strong first half to the season, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 51 runs before the All-Star break. But the league adjusted after his All-Star Game appearance and Vogelbach hit just .162 with nine home runs over the final 2 1/2 months of the season.

He is a career .196 hitter with 36 home runs, 95 RBI and 120 walks in 223 games over parts of five seasons with the Mariners, beginning with his debut in 2016.

