As an addiction counselor, a person in long-term recovery, and an advocate for those still suffering from addiction, I am voting for Democrat Sara Gideon for U.S. Senate.
I met Sara at a recovery rally four years ago and I sensed right away that she “got it.” She understood the devastating toll that addiction takes on individuals and their families, and more importantly, she believes that we can do something about it.
I watched Sara adeptly manage a difficult process to pass legislation allowing lifesaving naloxone to be available without a prescription, despite our then-governor’s active campaign against it. She has worked tirelessly to pass bills and fund a multimillion-dollar approach to combating the opioid epidemic in Maine that focuses on commitments to comprehensive treatment and prevention efforts.
Sara Gideon has not forgotten about the needs of people suffering from addiction. That’s why I’m voting for her for U.S. senator.
Laurie Fear, LADC
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Here’s Something: Pandemic pet peeves, part II
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Gideon speaks for rights of LGBTQ Mainers
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: High school students need some in-person lessons
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Aug. 25
-
Community News
Events
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.