As an addiction counselor, a person in long-term recovery, and an advocate for those still suffering from addiction, I am voting for Democrat Sara Gideon for U.S. Senate.

I met Sara at a recovery rally four years ago and I sensed right away that she “got it.” She understood the devastating toll that addiction takes on individuals and their families, and more importantly, she believes that we can do something about it.

I watched Sara adeptly manage a difficult process to pass legislation allowing lifesaving naloxone to be available without a prescription, despite our then-governor’s active campaign against it. She has worked tirelessly to pass bills and fund a multimillion-dollar approach to combating the opioid epidemic in Maine that focuses on commitments to comprehensive treatment and prevention efforts.

Sara Gideon has not forgotten about the needs of people suffering from addiction. That’s why I’m voting for her for U.S. senator.

Laurie Fear, LADC

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: