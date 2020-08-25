BOWDOIN — Police are searching for a missing woman, Jessica Woerter Giberson, 43, of Bowdoin.

Giberson’s family went to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office Sunday afternoon to report her missing.

Patti Kennett said no one has heard from her sister since Saturday.

Chief Deputy Brett Strout confirmed Tuesday that the sheriff’s office is investigating Giberson’s whereabouts. The sheriff’s office has issued a national alert to law enforcement agencies to be looking for her.

“We are working with the family, trying to get confirmation with her that everything is OK,” Strout said.

Kennett said her sister was last seen and heard from at her Bowdoin home at around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

“Her husband had gone to bed and when he woke up she was missing,” Kennett said. “She was gone.”

Despite family members making numerous attempts to reach out to Giberson, there has been no response, Kennett said. It didn’t appear there were clothes missing from Giberson’s home and there were no signs of a struggle.

Her purse and cell phone, however, were not left at the home so Kennett believes her sister has her phone. Kennett said Giberson didn’t take any vehicles from the home so her family doesn’t know if she left on foot or with someone. Kennett said family members have scoured the walking trails and area around Giberson’s home.

“It is unlike her,” Kennett said. “She had a lot of positive things going on that is prompting us to be concerned because this would be unlike her to just up and leave with no word or having absolutely no contact — and when her two older daughters have attempted to contact her.”

Kennett said the family wants to know where Giberson is and to bring her home. Most importantly they just want to know she’s OK.

To help in the search, they put Giberson’s photo out on social media where Kennett said it has been shared more than 1,000 times.

“We just want to know she’s safe,” Kennett said.

Anyone with information about Giberson’s whereabouts should call the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office at 207-443-9711 and ask for Deputy Steve Thibeault.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: