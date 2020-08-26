St. Brigid School lemonade stand in Portland raises money for MDA

“Hard work and determination.”

Those are the keys to making the perfect cup of lemonade, according to 12-year-old Anthony Salvaggio, a sixth grader at St. Brigid School in Portland.

His younger brother Joey added, “You’ve got to have confidence.”

There was plenty of determination and confidence on display on Aug. 11, when members of the Salvaggio family set up their lemonade business, “The Squeeze,” in the parking lot of St. Brigid School.

People could drive or walk up to receive a cup of fresh-squeezed lemonade in exchange for a donation to South Portland Professional Firefighters Local 1476, which is participating in the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Fill the Boot campaign.

“We are making lemonade for our community. Our community has done a lot for us, so I think it’s time to repay our community and help them,” Anthony said.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Justin Robash, a South Portland firefighter. “The MDA this year is down 53% in their fundraising. Annually, they’re projecting a decrease of approximately 75% in their fundraising, so every little bit helps. It was fantastic that St. Brigid reached out to me and asked if they could donate to us to help.”

People who came by donated anywhere from a few dollars to $20 for the lemonade, resulting in the collection of more than $1,150.

In addition to the lemonade stand at St. Brigid, students were also encouraged to have their own lemonade stands to raise money to donate to charities of their choice.

The lemonade stands are part of St. Brigid School’s ongoing Summer of Service, which has also included thank-you messages to essential workers, cards and letters to seniors, and two blood drives, which resulted in the donation of 68 pints of blood.

With the summer winding down, students are now anticipating a return to the classroom. Maine’s Catholic Schools will be offering five-day-a-week, in-classroom learning beginning at the end of this month or in early September.

Joey and Anthony both say they are looking forward to it.

“I want to go back very badly,” Joey said. “I want to meet new friends and be with my friends again.”

Maine Maritime Academy in Castine announces 202o graduates

The following Maine Maritime Academy southern Maine graduates completed their Bachelor of Science degree requirements between Jan. 1 and May 5: Nathan Pelletier of Durham, Marine Engineering Operations; Noah Blake of South Portland, cum laude, International Business & Logistics; Christopher Carter of South Portland, Maritime Technology; Nicholas Cote of Standish, Power Engineering Technology; Zachary Doucette of Yarmouth, International Business & Logistics; Ashley Elder of Windham, summa cum laude, International Business & Logistics; Peter Emery of Portland, Marine Transportation Operations; Mia Fox of Cape Elizabeth, Marine Engineering Technology; Mahlon Glidden of Scarborough, Marine Engineering Technology; Nathan Granholm of Brunswick, Marine Engineering Technology; Matthew McCarty, of Gorham cum laude, Marine Transportation Operations; Nicholas Pappas of Cape Elizabeth, magna cum laude Marine Engineering Operations; Joshua Reed of Scarborough, Marine Engineering Technology; Caiden Shea of Freeport, Power Engineering Technology; Bailey Small of Portland, cum laude, Marine Engineering Technology; Wyatt Tanner of Scarborough, magna cum laude, International Business & Logistics; Jacob Towle of Brunswick, magna cum laude, International Business & Logistics; Garrett Bolduc of Bowdoin, Power Engineering Technology; Wyatt Card of Bowdoin, magna cum laude, Marine Engineering Technology; Sally Jarmusz of Georgetown, magna cum laude, Marine Science Small Vessel Operations; Abigail L’Abbe of Topsham, summa cum laude, Marine Science; Zackery Brannon of Buxton, Marine Engineering Technology.

Dollars for Scholars

Patriot Insurance announced its 2020 recipients of the Patriot Education Scholarship program, through which $50,000 was awarded. The following local students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance, extracurricular activities and demonstrated commitment to their communities, with preference given to students pursuing a career in business: Southern Maine Community College in South Portland, Jerry Chan of South Portland; Maine high school graduates at University of Maine, Gustav Anderson of Phippsburg and Karalyn Kutzer of Gorham; Husson University, Chandler Paradis of South Portland.

