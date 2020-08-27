BIDDEFORD – Joan Benson Means, 91, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 at St. Andre’s Health Care. She was born in Biddeford on Dec/ 19, 1928, the daughter of Milton and Helen (Knight) Benson.Joan grew up in Saco and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1947. She was employed for many years at Saco and Biddeford Savings.Joan married Norman Archebald Means, Sr. on Sept. 2, 1950. In 1980, they moved to Ocean Park. They celebrated 48 years of marriage until his passing in 1998. They had two children who survive, Deborah Lizotte and her husband Philip of Wells and a son Norman Archebald Means, Jr. and his wife Patricia of Saco.Joan is also survived by her four grandchildren, Kelly Thibault and her husband Peter of Lyman, Tori Wilson and her husband Shakir of Raleigh, NC, Amie Means and her fiancé’ Aaron Beaulieu of Saco, and Kristopher Lizotte and his wife Nancy of Eliot; seven great-grandchildren, Alexander Thibault, Bayli Beaulieu, Jackson Thibault, Jayce Thibault, Jeremiah Thibault, Madison Thibault, and Annabelle Thibault. Joan loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed knitting sweaters, hats, and mittens for her grandchildren when they were younger. She knit several blankets which she donated to hospitals for the children. She also liked crocheting and reading. Joan was a diehard sports fan and never missed watching the Red Sox, Patriots, or the Celtics on the television.A graveside service will be held on Friday August 28 at 1 p.m. at Hope Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her parents.Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco is entrusted with her arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Joan’s honor to:the Animal Welfare Society PO Box 43 West Kennebunk, ME 04094

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous