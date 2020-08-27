SKOWHEGAN — The driver of a vehicle involved in an accident Aug. 20 died from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to police.
Roy Rothwell, 77, died earlier this week, according to Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam. The chief did not have the time or date when Rothwell died.
Rothwell was operating a 2006 Ford Escape utility vehicle Aug. 20, on Middle Road when he veered into the oncoming traffic lane and then hit a tree, Bucknam said Thursday.
A 33-year-old female passenger was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and called in the accident at 1:53 p.m. The passenger believed a medical issue was a factor.
Both were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital, Bucknam said. Rothwell cited leg pain at the scene, and the female passenger was treated for minor injuries.
Alcohol was determined to be a factor in the accident, Bucknam said Thursday. The police report indicated that the vehicle had been drifting back and forth between lanes before the accident.
Charges had not been filed against Rothwell prior to his death, Bucknam said. Results of a blood test were still pending.
Det. Sgt. Kelly Hooper, Joshua York and Jacob Boudreau from the Skowhegan Police Department responded to the accident as well as the Skowhegan Fire Department.
