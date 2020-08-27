Regardless of what the Maine Principals’ Association decides on Thursday, the fate of fall sports in Maine won’t be determined yet.

The MPA’s Interscholastic Management Committee is schedule to meet Thursday afternoon to vote on the recommendation of the Sports Medicine Committee to play all sports, including contact sports such as soccer and football, this fall during the pandemic.

But the state would then have to review the MPA’s decisions before fall sports could receive the go-ahead to continue.

“Today is not the end game,” said Thornton Academy Athletic Director Gary Stevens, comparing the process to a baseball game. “It’s a critical inning, but we haven’t gotten to the closer yet.”

While it isn’t certain what state agencies would be involved in reviewing the guidelines, Stevens said Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Department of Education would certainly be involved.

Stevens added that even if fall sports gets the go-ahead, the decision will be made locally.

“Once the decision made, then individual school systems can react to the decision and determine whether they want to participate,” he said.

The fall sports season, delayed already, is set to begin with practices on Sept. 8.

Previously, state officials have said the final decision on high school sports rest with the MPA.

“School athletics are not exempt from the governor’s underlying requirements during the pandemic” said Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, during Thursday’s Maine CDC briefing.

