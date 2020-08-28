Great Bridgton Duck Race

The duck has arrived. She was late this year and found that the water level in Stevens Brook was too low for her ducklings to race and — to her surprise — that there was a pandemic going on. But she landed anyway to let you know the “race” will be a little different this year. Participants will pick a duck and if their duck is plucked from the water, they’ll win. Watch the livestream on Facebook at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6.

Buy tickets online at bridgtonrotaryduckrace.com or from your favorite Rotarian at weekend tables at the Bridgton Farmers Market and Renys and from the Bridgton Community Center and the Bridgton Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce. Each ticket is $5 or $20 for 5 tickets.

First prize winner, $500 cash; second prize winner, $250; third prize winner, $100. Other prizes will also be awarded.

All proceeds from this fundraiser support local programs such as scholarships, dictionaries, veterans, community kettles, Christmas Angels and much more.

Absentee ballots available

Mainers who want to vote by mail in the upcoming general elections this November can now request an absentee ballot online at bridgtonmaine.org/elections/. Click on On-line Absentee Ballot Request. Maine residents can also request a ballot at apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl.

Completed ballots may be mailed in to the Town Office or dropped off in the locked drop box outside the office’s front door. Call the town clerk’s office at 647-8786 with any questions.

Kindergarten screenings

Children who are Bridgton residents and will be 5 years old by Oct. 15 are now being screened to attend kindergarten at Stevens Brook Elementary School. The screenings are by appointment on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and Thursday, Sept. 3. Call 647-5675 for further details and to schedule an appointment.

Drive-in concerts

On Sunday, Sept. 6, the Oshima Brothers from Belfast will headline the first concert in the Denmark Arts Center’s LIVE Music Series on Sundays at the Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theatre on Portland Road. Featuring their own original music and lyrics, Sean and Jamie Oshima play contemporary folk and acoustic pop on a wide range of instruments. To hear some of their songs and see a few videos shot by Jamie go to oshimabrothers.com. The gates to the drive-in open at noon and the concert starts at 1 p.m. The cost is $50 per vehicle with a maximum of five people and reservations are required. Concerts by Susie Burke & Dave Surette, Bruce Marshall & the Shuffle and Peter Allen & Hurricane Mountain are scheduled at the drive-in for the remaining Sundays in September. For further information visit denmarkarts.org.

Golf/tennis challenge

A 9 a.m. shotgun start will kick off the 14th annual Harvey’s Golf and Tennis Challenge at the Bridgton Highlands Country Club on Sept. 12 (rain date Sept. 26). Food will be available and teams and individuals will compete for various prizes. All proceeds will benefit Harvest Hills Animal Shelter. For more information and to sign up for the challenge call Bridgton Highlands at 647-3491.

Diabetes management program

Bridgton Hospital will hold a series of outpatient diabetes self-management classes in September. The classes will be held in the BH Physician Group conference room from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 21, 24, and 29. The course will cover all aspects of diabetes including diet, medications, complications and more. To learn more and sign up for the program call 647-6064.

