PORTLAND – William Roger “Butch” Mitchell, a loving son, brother, uncle, father, and friend, passed away in Portland on June 6, 2020.

Born in Salem, Ore. on Sept. 3, 1968, William graduated from Deering High School and lived most of his life in Portland. He was a gentle soul, brilliant yet reticent, a nonconformist, yet notably without the need to outwardly present himself as such. William was committed to his ideal of personal freedom and always valued personal experience over the accumulation of possessions.

Although he was well travelled, having visited many regions of the United States including Hawaii, Europe from Ireland to the Czech Republic, and many regions of Mexico, William most typically took pleasure in spartan pursuits-a dip in the icy Atlantic on a hot summer day, a nature walk, tai chi, a good book, a fireside conversation with the like-minded. For those who knew him, William could be counted on for his kindness, mild manor, insight into many aspects of the human experience, and also for an enormously imaginative sense of humor.

WIlliam is survived by his parents Mary Ann Clement and Frank Mitchell; sister Francine Gauttier; his son Allan Mitchell-Ciampi and Allan’s mother Marianna Ciampi; nephews Sam and Nolan Gauttier, Nolan’s wife Alisha and their children Octavia, Skylar, and DJ; as well as many friends.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous