Biddeford officials say an unknown person is impersonating a police sergeant and threatening to arrest people unless they pay him off.
An unknown person has “spoofed” the police department’s phone number and is making calls to Maine residents that appear to come from Biddeford police. The male caller then identifies himself as a sergeant, claims to have a warrant for the victim’s arrest and demands a “substantial” amount of money via gift cards, cashier’s check or Bitcoin, according to Biddeford police.
The scammer has previously claimed to be Biddeford Sgt. Philip Greenwood, but police warn he may identify himself by another name in the future.
“The Biddeford Police Department would never call you and demand cash payment to prevent your arrest,” Deputy Chief JoAnne Fisk said in a statement. “If you receive a call from anyone claiming to represent law enforcement that seems threatening or out of the ordinary, please report it to your local police department.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Savage Oakes Vineyard in Union is for sale
-
The Forecaster
Community/Arts Calendar: Sept. 2-12
-
Nation & World
College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students
-
Local & State
Scammer is impersonating Biddeford officer, police say
-
Business
Hundreds of Maine companies apply for state emergency relief grants
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.