The coronavirus outbreak at the York County Jail has spread dramatically and now includes 54 cases, including 35 inmates.

Many more tests are still being analyzed.

The number of confirmed cases at the jail jumped by 36 on Friday, when Sheriff William King received some results from a second round of testing. King had reported 18 cases earlier in the week.

All 54 cases have now been linked to a broader outbreak sparked by a wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket that has infected nearly 100 people.

State health officials have said a jail employee attended the Aug. 7 wedding.

The cases at the jail include 16 corrections officers, 35 inmates, 2 employees from the government building and one Department of Health and Human Services staffer who is assigned to the jail.

King said he expects to receive 35 more test results at some point Friday and about 50 test results on Saturday or Sunday.

