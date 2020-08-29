What is to stop Postmaster General Louis DeJoy from promising that the mail will be delivered on time and, come Election Day, the system collapses? “OOPS!” At best he’ll lose his job in January.
Lawrence R. Kaplan
Cape Elizabeth
