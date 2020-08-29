I know I’m not alone in tiring of syndicated Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts‘ tirades against white people. I read him simply because I like to keep an open mind, but I’m sure that even the people he attempts to represent must agree that his remarks are not representative of how the majority feel.

And I don’t think I have to spell that out. He makes it clear how he feels. He commented in his column published in the Aug, 26 Press Herald that Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he was walking away, “ignoring police” who were yelling, with guns drawn.

What sane person would ignore and walk away from police who were warning him and had guns drawn? Suicide by cop comes to mind.

I have nothing but the highest respect for the police in this country, I could elaborate on that, but it’s not necessary as, despite the likes of Mr. Pitts, most of us praise our officers.

Time for Leonard Pitts to find another field of employment – hopefully far away.

Eileen Reynolds

Brunswick

