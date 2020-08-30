When I met Susan Collins, in October 2016, I was excited to speak with one of America’s well-known moderate senators. Instead, I was struck by her refusal to directly answer my policy questions. Over the last few years, I have become very disheartened, as I have witnessed Sen. Collins let the people of Maine down.

I am frustrated by her endorsement of the disastrous tax bill of 2017; her confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh; her failure to hold President Trump accountable beyond statements of her being “disappointed”; her abdication of her constitutional prerogative to convict a president who has deliberately invited Russia, Ukraine and China to subvert our sacred democratic electoral traditions.

I am “disappointed” in Sen. Collins, but unlike her, I will be exercising my constitutional duty Nov. 3 by not only voting her out of office, but also proudly voting for Democrat Sara Gideon to represent Maine in the U.S. Senate.

Sara is a common-sense leader who will take steps to curb the influence of special interests and strengthen our elections. Her priorities include expanding health care access through a public option and reining in exorbitant drug prices. She will advocate for investments in clean energy and environmental protections. Her tax policies will benefit working families, rather than corporate America. Sara connects and listens, and she will continue to do both as our senator.

It’s time for a generational, transformative shift in leadership. We must arise to this occasion as Mainers and Americans. Vote Sara Gideon for U.S. Senate.

Daniel S. Menz

Cape Elizabeth

