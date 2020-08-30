Over 30 artists set up their easels at different locations throughout Cape Elizabeth this weekend, painting scenes for a fundraiser for the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust. The program, called Painting for Preservation, has 32 artists participating, painting scenes en plein air that will be sold at an online auction on Sept. 12-13.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Trump praises supporters amid deadly clashes with social justice demonstrators
-
Arts & Entertainment
Photos: Cape Elizabeth Land Trust fundraiser
-
Sports
Rahm beats Johnson in playoff at BMW Championship
-
Auto Racing
Oxford 250 notebook: Lewis Anderson makes his dream come true
-
Business
United Airlines will drop $200 U.S. ticket-change fees