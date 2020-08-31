American voters across the political spectrum often say that they wish the country had more centrist politicians who are willing to debate and compromise in the interest of achieving mutually desirable goals. We have one, one of the few, in Maine’s Susan Collins.

Some letter writers object to her re-election because, as a Republican senator, she hasn’t done enough to thwart a Republican president, although exactly what she could have done to achieve this is never made clear. The greatest absurdity is that she is a Trump “stooge.” Every honest observer knows that Sen. Collins has never been enthusiastic about Donald Trump, although, unlike Trump himself, it is not her style to demonize those with whom she disagrees.

Progressives will never forgive her for voting for Brett Kavanaugh, but her speech reminding us of the fundamental American principle that people are presumed to be innocent in the absence of compelling evidence of guilt was one of the finest moments in the Senate in years. Recall that she set aside politics and voted for two of Barack Obama’s nominees to the Supreme Court because they were also highly qualified.

Sen. Collins has frustrated Republican voters on more than one occasion and would likely do so again, but if she loses the election to a highly partisan opponent whose prime attribute is willingness to spent endless amounts of taxpayer dollars on the progressive agenda, we will lose one of the last principled, centrist leaders we have in Congress.

Martin Jones

Freeport

