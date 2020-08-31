PORTLAND — Greater Portland Metro, which provides bus service throughout Portland and parts of South Portland, Scarborough, Falmouth, Westbrook and Gorham, has reinstituted full bus service.

Buses, however, will no longer stop at the Westbrook Crossing plaza on the Portland/Westbrook line, but instead will stop across the street at Market Basket at Rock Row. That stop will also service the Husky Line both outbound to Gorham and inbound to Portland.

Metro had reduced its service and suspended fares due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fares will continue to be suspended through September.

Capacity on buses is now limited to 30 passengers, who are required to wear masks. Those who cannot will be asked to wear a face shield.

