Trash tips

All trash should be curbside no later than 7 a.m. on a resident’s scheduled pick up day, the town says.

Trash should be in town trash bags or have a town trash tag attached to a regular commercial bag; bags should weigh no more than 50 pounds and be tied at the top.

Cardboard should be broken down into 2 foot by 2 foot sections or smaller to be collected.

Whether you are placing recyclable material in clear plastic bags or just your recycle bin, be sure there are no contaminated items.

You can find the list of acceptable curbside recycling items on the town’s website gorham-me.org and on ecoMaine’s website www.ecomaine.org

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Aug. 20 that the U.S. public debt was $26,595,600,802,892.36.

